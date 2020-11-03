Sometime just the specter of OPEC is enough to arrest the slide in oil prices and energy stocks.

Oil prices are staging a monster comeback after what was increasingly looking like a slide back down to $30/barrel after England joined the number of European countries in bringing back lockdown measures amid a spike in positive COVID tests.

Overnight Sunday, WTI had dropped below $34, having seen little resistance at $37, $36 and $35 as lockdowns were announced and stocks sold off.

But after a strong rise more than 3% yesterday, WTI futures (CL1:COM, +2.9% ) is fighting back at the $38/barrel yesterday. The United States Oil ETF (USO, +2.2% ) is closing back in on $27.

As well as the lockdown, a rise in supply from Libya was also putting pressure on prices. But chatter that OPEC could take some kind of action was enough to break derail the bears. According to Reuters, Interfax reported that Russia’s energy minister planned to talk to domestic oil companies regarding its output agreement with OPEC, with some speculating that could delay planned output increases.

OPEC has indicated before that it is comfortable with oil around $40/barrel for now and it has traded around that level since about the start of June.

“We are seeing demand destruction unexpectedly from these lockdown measures -- hundreds of thousands of barrels-per-day-equivalent for Europe alone,” Mike Muller, head of Asia for Vitol Group, told Gulf Intelligence Sunday, according to Bloomberg. “But the bigger, overriding picture is still that the world is in a stock-drawing mode.”

WTI for December delivery is still below its downward-sloping 20-day simple moving average of $39.60 and 50-day SMA of $40.23.

As crude has rebounded, the SDPR Energy Sector ETF (XLE, +1.8% ) has found itself in the unfamiliar position at the top of the S&P sectors, where it is again premarket.

If XLE finishes higher today, it would make it four-straight gains for the sector for the first time since the middle of June.

With the gains before the bell, XLE is up more than 9% since its close last Wednesday.

Still, the sector remains more than 17% down in the last six months.

From a technical look, its next challenge would be to top the 50-day SMA at $31.89, although the 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs are all downward sloping.

The relative strength index is still pretty comfortably above oversold territory, where it say at the beginning of October.

Sector Watch

Take your pick of which sector you want to focus on for Election Day and its outcomes. But if you want a break, there’s some events for gold.

U.S. investor Jim Rogers is a headline speaker at the 2020 Hong Kong Fintech Week event.

U.S. Gold Corp. CEO Edward Karr is scheduled to present and conduct one-on-one meetings at the virtual Precious Metals Summit Europe meeting.

Spot gold is up 0.6% , above $1,9000/oz.

