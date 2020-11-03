Sysco (NYSE:SYY) reports total case volume within U.S. Broadline operations decreased 25.8% in FQ1, of which a decrease of 25.9% was organic.

U.S. Foodservice Operations sales dropped 25.7% to $7.9B and International Foodservice Operations sales slipped 25.7% to $2.2B.

SYGMA sales up 5.3% to $1.52B.

Gross margin fell 39 bps to 18.85%.

Adjusted operating margin rate down 170 bps to 3.1%.

Free Cash Flow was $862.44M vs. $753K year ago.

“Although our first quarter 2021 results continue to be impacted by the pandemic, we are pleased with our overall expense management and our ability to produce positive free cash flow and a profitable quarter despite a 23% reduction in sales. We saw improvement in the overall sales environment throughout the quarter and remain resolutely focused upon serving our customers. We are confident that Sysco’s business transformation will accelerate profitable growth as we differentiate our business from our competition to better serve the evolving needs of our customers,” said Kevin Hourican, President and CEO.

Shares up 3.9% premarket.

