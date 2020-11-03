Ryman Hospitality Properties' (NYSE:RHP) monthly cash burn continues to decline as its hotels reopen and the company keeps its focus on cost management.

Q3 average monthly cash burn was $22.7M, down $8.9M from Q2.

Currently has ~30 months of liquidity including Gaylord Palms expansion.

"With 100M people living within 300 miles of our four open Gaylord hotel properties, we believe we are in a strong position to continue capitalizing on the demand for safe family travel options that are within a short driving distance from home," said Chairman and CEO Colin Reed.

RHP is also seeing the return of some smaller groups to its hotels as corporate customers look to resume in-person meetings.

Q3 adjusted FFO of -$1.09 comes in better than the -$1.12 consensus estimate and improves from the -$1.65 in Q2; compares with a pre-pandemic adjusted FFO of $1.50 in Q3 2019.

Q3 total revenue of $70.2M, up from $14.7M in Q2 but down 82% Y/Y; exceeds the consensus estimate of $70.1M.

Q3 hospitality segment total RevPAR $62.33 rose from $11.20 in Q2; occupancy rate of 14.6% increased from 1.7% in Q2 but still a long way off from 77.1% in Q3 2019.

Q3 entertainment segment adjusted EBITDAre of -$6.46M vs. -$10.3M in Q2 and $17.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Ryman Hospitality Properties FFO beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Nov. 3)