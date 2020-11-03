Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) reported FQ1 total revenues of $2.72B, a 2% increase Y/Y, led by revenue growth at the Cable Network Programming segment.

Affiliate revenues increased 10% with increases at the Television and Cable Network Programming segments; Advertising revenues increased 18% as higher pricing and stronger ratings at FOX News Media were partially offset by fewer live events at FS1 due to COVID-19.

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $1.17B was up 36% Y/Y.

Adjusted net income increased to $716M or EPS of $1.18 from the $521M or EPS of $0.83 per share last year.

Net income of $1.11B vs. $499M last year.

Cash and cash equivalents of $5.06B at the end of the quarter.

Shares +4.1% PM

CEO comments: "We delivered solid financial and operating results across the Company in the first quarter while we continued to navigate the impacts of the pandemic on our businesses. Our growth was led by FOX News Media where the FOX News Channel has been the highest rated television network in America for the last four months and has consistently achieved record digital engagement across its platforms. We have successfully adapted to changes in the sports calendar and entertainment production schedules to deliver key programming to audiences and advertisers across FOX, most notably at our local television stations where political advertising will have achieved a record for any election. Our digital-native businesses – Tubi, Credible and FoxBet – are also performing well above expectations as we use the collective power of all the FOX brands to drive consumers to these innovative and strategic growth platforms. Across the Company, we are demonstrating strong momentum underpinned by a healthy financial position."

