Earlier, news broke that the Shanghai arm of fintech Ant Group's (NYSE:BABA) blockbuster IPO was suspended by regulators, but there weren't any details about the Hong Kong arm.

Ant Group has now confirmed that the Hong Kong listing has also been suspended.

The listing was supposed to be the world's largest offering, raising about $34.4B - or nearly $40B if greenshoe options were exercised - at a $310B valuation. There were reportedly nearly $3T on the order books for the offering.

BABA shares are now down 7.4% pre-market.

Previously: Alibaba sinks after Shanghai suspends Ant Group's blockbuster IPO (Nov. 03 2020)