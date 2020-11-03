Biologics segment boost Catalent's FQ1 results; raises 2021 outlook
Nov. 03, 2020 9:14 AM ETCatalent, Inc. (CTLT)CTLTBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) says its FQ1 results were driven by strong growth in Biologics segment, which doubled its revenue to $377.1M and represented 44% of Catalent's quarterly revenue.
- Increased demand across drug product, drug substance and cell and gene therapy offerings, as well as new demand related to potential COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, were partially offset by headwinds in Softgel & Oral Technologies and Oral & Specialty Delivery segments.
- Net revenue increased 26% Y/Y to $845.7M on constant currency basis. Organic growth was 20%.
- Softgel and Oral Technologies segment sales decreased 16% to $221.1M, or 17% in constant currency. EBITDA decreased 20% to $37.8M on CC basis.
- Clinical Supply Services sales increased 8% on constant basis to $92.7M. EBITDA of $25M (+13% cc)
- Oral and Specialty Delivery segment sales were up 17% on constant currency basis to $158.3M, though EBITDA decreased 26% to $21.4M.
- Achieved overall adjusted EBITDA of $174.4M, compared to $127.1M, a year ago.
- The company raised its previously issued guidance for FY21 and sees net revenue in the range of $3.58-$3.78B (vs. consensus of $3.57B) compared to prior range of $3.45-$3.60B; projected adjusted EBITDA of ~$880-$950M and adjusted net income of $410-$470M, vs. prior outlook of $390-$435M.
- Shares are up 2% in premarket on light volume.