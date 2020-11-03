Ford updates on EV platforms on investor call

Nov. 03, 2020 9:12 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)FBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor19 Comments
  • Credit Suisse updates on an investor call it held with Ford (NYSE:F) yesterday following the automaker's robust Q3 earnings print. Some of the discussion centered on Ford's EV approach.
  • "Mgmt. noted a difference in EV platform approach for its consumer vs. larger vehicles. Mach-E has a dedicated platform, necessary for optimizing interior space, driving, electrical architecture, etc. However, for trucks/CVs, those vehicles will be built on Ford’s pre-existing combustion platforms, benefiting from scale, and also as the larger vehicles have less constraints on packaging size."
  • On a broad scale, Credit Suisse walked away incrementally more positive on Ford.
  • "We believe new CEO Jim Farley will drive incremental urgency and accountability at Ford, which could spark incremental investor interest – Ford's strategy session for investors next Spring promises to be an important event."
  • Credit Suisse keeps a Neutral rating on Ford and price target of $9.
  • Shares of Ford are up 1.05% premarket.
