Comtech share +5.1% PM on receiving $2.8M orders for cyber training
Nov. 03, 2020 9:13 AM ETComtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)CMTLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Mission-Critical Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s (NASDAQ:CMTL) Government Solutions segment announces it received $2.8M in additional orders from the Federal Government for its Joint Cyber Analysis Course Training solutions.
- The $68M contract has been funded $63M to date.
- “We are pleased that our Federal Government customers recognize the value of our cyber training services and solutions. This funding reinforces our partnership in supporting our Nation’s cyber warriors,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman and CEO.
- Shares +5.1% PM
- Press Release
- Previously: Comtech Telecom awarded $2.7M in U.S. Army orders (Oct. 28)