Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) completes patient enrollment for its planned open-label safety study evaluating ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (NORSE THREE) in less than one month, significantly ahead of the planned four-month enrollment schedule.

The study enrolled 195 subjects with a range of retinal diseases for which an anti-VEGF drug is a therapeutic option.

The data from this study will be included in the complete data package to support the planned Biologics License Application (BLA) for wet AMD, on schedule for submission to the FDA in H2 2021.

ONS-5010, if approved, will be the first and only on-label ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for the treatment of wet AMD.

In addition, the company is also engaged with regulatory authorities in Europe and other major markets for anticipated approvals.

Outlook Therapeutics also intends to initiate registration clinical trials for ONS-5010 for DME and BRVO.

