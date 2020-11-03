CoreLogic's (NYSE:CLGX) board says it's willing to "engage with all credible potential buyers expressing interest at an appropriate price level" as part of its strategic review of the company.

On Monday, the company confirmed that it's in early talks with third parties interested in a potential acquisition of the company at a value at or above $80 per share.

That's well above the $66-per-share proposal made by Senator Investment Group and Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) that CLGX rejected in mid-September.

CoreLogic contends that Senator/Cannae is trying to undermine the strategic review by rushing to put its nominees, who support the $66-per-share price, on the CLGX board.

CLGX is urging shareholders to vote for its slate of nominees at a special shareholder meeting on Nov. 17.

