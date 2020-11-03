Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) entered into agreements with a distinguished portfolio of four home builders for the sale of residential lots in its second filing at its Sky Ranch Master Planned Community.

"Our second phase will include nearly 900 detached and attached family homes, for which we have contracted for 789 homes to be built by Melody Homes (a wholly-owned subsidiary of DR Horton), KB Home, Meritage Homes and Challenger Homes," president Mark Harding commented.

Total sales price for the 789 lots contracted is $63.4M; remaining 100 + lots are being held for future use, which if sold at lot prices comparable to the contracted prices would result in total sales for the second filing of $72.6M.

Pure Cycle expects to break ground on this filing by the end of calendar 2020 and deliver model home lots in the fall/winter of 2021.

The company completed its first filing successfully with all 506 finished lots nearly 18 months ahead of contracted schedule.