The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is up 1.4% premarket after Needham reiterated its Buy stance, calling the stock a Top Pick for 2020.

It's keeping its estimates - which are in line with the rest of the Street - but anticipates that the company will beat them, driven mainly by upside to connected TV (which it already figures is primed to jump 80% from last year).

The firm has a $750 price target; that implies 34% further upside. Shares have already gone on a 175% run over the past year.

The Trade Desk is set to report earnings Thursday after the close; consensus estimates are for EPS of $0.45 on revenues of $181.2M.