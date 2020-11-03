Shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) are volatile as the online retailer holds its earnings call.

Wayfair management says sales moderated at the tail end of Q3 from the earlier blistering pace, but strong growth is anticipated for Q4 and QTD growth is up around 50%. Many of the pandemic shopping trends of consumers are still being seen.

See the Wayfair earnings call presentation slides.

Shares of Wayfair are up 2.44% premarket to $262.00 after being up double digits earlier.

