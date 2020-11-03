Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) sets a new record for shipping Canadian grain and grain products in October, with 3.04 MMT.

It is the first time ever CP has exceeded 3 MMT in a month.

This exceeds the highest-ever record for a month, set in April 2020, by 6.9 percent.

The figure is +14% Y/Y from previous October 2019 record of 2.66 MMT.

"CP's record-setting performance has enabled us to support the investments we have made in our grain-handling network, which includes port terminals on the east and west coasts," said Darwin Sobkow, COO of Richardson International.

Press Release