Medifast (NYSE:MED) is up 9.41% in premarket trading after easily beating estimates on both lines of its Q3 report.

Revenue of $271.5M (+42.8%), beats consensus by $28.97M.

The company reports 30.7% growth in active earning OPTAVIA Coaches to a record level of 42,100 with revenue per active earning up 8.2%.

"Our business continues to go from strength to strength, with high levels of client demand and engagement among independent OPTAVIA Coaches, accelerated growth and record levels of active earning Coaches," says CEO Dan Chard.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 75.2% in line with Q3 2019.

Net income increased 116.7% to $34.5M. On per share basis, GAAP EPS of $2.91 beats by $0.42 .

Medifast ended the quarter with cash, equivalents, and investment securities of $169.9M and remains free of interest-bearing debt.

"In Q4 2020, we intend to further invest in our supply chain, technology and coach incentive programming, which will affect our operating margins in Q4, but will enable our long-term growth and operating income objectives," notes CFO Jim Maloney in Q3 earnings conference call.

"The large amount of overweight adults in the United States and other regions provides a significant market for Medifast's growth.......Medifast has the highest expected revenue growth among its peers. The catalyst for the stock to increase is Medifast's double-digit expected revenue and earnings growth for 2021 and beyond," writes David Zanoni on Seeking Alpha.

