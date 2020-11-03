Stocks extend gains, but technology still trailing

The market is trading on Election Day in a similar pattern to the previous session, with broad-based gains, but technology stocks lagging.

The S&P (SP500) is up 1% , the Nasdaq (COMP) trails, up 0.4% and the Dow (DJI) is gaining 1.3% .

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) boasts outsize gains again as crude picked itself off the canvas. WTI futures +3.6% are back above $38/barrel.

Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) is among the weakest, with PayPal -6% the biggest loser in the sector on guidance for slowing earnings growth. Alibaba -8% is sinking after Ant Group's IPO was suddenly derailed.

Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are riding high as the yield curve is steeping. The 10-year Treasury yield is back up to 0.88%, gaining about 3 basis points. The next area of resistance is seen at 0.9%.