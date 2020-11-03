Kforce (KFRC +5.8% ) soars after reporting Q3 earnings and most notably was the nearly 2% sequential growth in technology business, which is roughly 80% of overall ongoing revenues.

FA Flex revenue increased 19.1% Q/Q and 51.6% Y/Y, including $51.1M related to the COVID-19 business which was ~$16M more than Q2 which positively impacted FA Flex growth rates by 18.8% Q/Q and 77% Y/Y.

Q3 Overall margins: Gross declined 140 bps to 28.4%; Flex gross too declined 50 bps to 26.7% whereas, operating improved 280 bps Q/Q and 90 bps Y/Y to 7.3%.

Looking forward to Q4 2020, there will be 62 billing days, which is the same Y/Y and two fewer than Q3 2020.

“During Q3, we generated $54.9M of operating cash flows in a period where revenues expanded, ended the quarter with net cash of ~$1.3M and announced cash dividend of $0.20/share payable on Dec. 18.” said David M. Kelly, CFO.

Q4 2020 Guidance: Revenue of $337-347M vs. $336.5M consensus; EPS of $0.70-0.78 vs. $0.61 consensus; Gross margin of 28.1%-28.3%; Flex gross margin of 26.5%-26.7%; SG&A expense margin of 21.4%-21.6%; Operating margin of 6.2%-6.6%; WASO of 21.2M and effective tax rate of 23.5%.

