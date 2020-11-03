Exelon (EXC +1.7% ) pops at the open after beating Q3 adjusted earnings expectations and raising guidance for the full year.

But Q3 GAAP net income fell to $501M, or $0.51/share, from $772M, or $0.79/share, a year earlier, and operating revenues ticked ~1% lower to $8.85B.

The estimated impact to Generation's net income as a result of COVID-19 is ~$45M and $140M for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, respectively, and primarily reflects the impact of reduction in load, incremental credit loss expense and direct costs related to the pandemic.

Exelon increased its FY 2020 EPS guidance to $3.00-$3.20 from its previous $2.80-$3.10 outlook, above $2.97 analyst consensus estimate.

The company says it is considering separating Exelon Generation from Exelon Utilities, as it conducts a strategic review of its corporate structure.

About a month ago, Bloomberg reported Exelon was considering a breakup that would involve separating its non-utility assets.