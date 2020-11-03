Carvana (CVNA +3.2% ) is on watch after the company discloses a series of insider buying actions, including from CEO Ernest Garcia.

On Wall Street, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas anticipates Carvana's compounding growth to continue in 2021 even if there is a slight pause in Q4.

Jonas' base case on Carvana: "We expect CVNA to grow meaningfully and take ~5% share of the retail used car market by 2030. In 2030, we forecast 2.3mm retail units at $1,723 GPU and 1.8mm wholesale units at $743 GPU. In our DCF we expect the company to generate $64bn of revenue and $4.4bn of EBITDA by 2030. Our DCF implies 15.5x EV/EBITDA at a 3.7% terminal growth rate."

