Radio broadcaster Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI +44.4% ) Q3 results:

Revenue of $49.6M (-25.0% Y/Y) vs consensus of $43M.

Revenue decline were affected by a year-over-year decrease in commercial advertising revenue due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by growth in digital, esports and political revenue and contributions from the August 2019 acquisition of WDMK-FM.

Operating income fell to $0.8M from $9.4M, mainly due to year-over-year decrease in Station operating income and higher depreciation and amortization, partially offset by lower corporate expenses; station operating income (a non-GAAP measure) fell to $8.06M from $16.7M, primarily attributable to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on commercial advertising revenues..

Net loss: ($2.7M) (-190.0%); loss/share: ($0.08) (-172.7%) vs consensus of ($0.27).

"Looking ahead to the fourth quarter and 2021, we intend to continue our focus on growing our cash flow and maintaining a strong balance sheet with liquidity at current or higher levels. Growing ratings, diversifying revenue and delivering exceptional content and services to our listeners, advertisers, online users and esports fans will remain our focus," says Caroline Beasley, Chief Executive Officer.

Shares are up 58.1% PM.

