BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) shares climb 5.3% after Q3 net investment income of 35 cents per share beat the average analyst estimate of 33 cents.

Compares with 36 cents in Q2 2020.

Net asset value per share of $12.71 on Sept. 30 rose 4.1% from $12.21 on June 30.

"While we remain highly selective in this lending environment, our pipeline of investment opportunities is growing, and we are prudently deploying capital to achieve strong risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders," said Chairman and CEO Howard Levkowitz.

Q3 net increase in net assets from operations for the quarter was $46.5M, or 81 cents per share.

As of Sept. 30, loans on non-accrual status represented 0.6% of the portfolio at fair value and 1.2% at cost.

During the quarter, TCPC amended its SVCP credit facility to include a $100M accordion feature, which allows for expanding the facility up to $400M.

It also replaced its TCPC funding credit facility with a new $200M revolving credit facility maturing Aug. 4, 2025, which includes a $50M accordion feature and generally bears interest at LIBOR + 2.00%, unchanged from Funding Facility I.

