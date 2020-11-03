Black Hills (BKH +4.3% ) Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats consensus by $0.08, pushing company's expectation higher for the full year earnings.

2020 EPS guidance range increased to $3.60 to $3.70 from previous $3.45 to $3.65. It compares to market consensus of $3.58.

The company also initiates 2021 EPS guidance range of $3.75 to $3.95, nearly in line to consensus of $3.88.

This year guidance includes net impact from COVID-19 of $(0.05) to $(0.10) per share while construction and placing in service the Corriedale wind energy project is to be completed by the end of 2020.

"To continue supporting the needs of our customers and communities, we added $239M to our five-year capital investment forecast," says president and CEO Linn Evans.

