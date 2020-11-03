Toy/Consumer products segment dipped 8%; Disney sales grew 18% compared to last year; Nintendo business was up 60% and Sonic the Hedgehog was up five-fold.

Excluding declines in Frozen and Disguise Halloween costumes (-27% Y/Y), JAKKS Pacific ( JAKK +14.7% ) Q3 net sales rose 13% Y/Y; net sales of $242.3M vs. $280M in year ago quarter.

Gross margin of 30.8%, up from 28.9% driven by disciplined cost control and improved inventory.

"Our top three U.S. customers in aggregate reported an increase in YTD sell-through of 28% through 9M20, vs. increase of 14% through 1H20," chairman & CEO Stephen Berman commented.

Net income of $32.1M, or $4.27/diluted share, vs. $16.3M, or $5.08/diluted share in year ago period.

YTD, adj. EBITDA grew 56% to $24.3M from $15.6M in year ago period.

Q3 indicated strong liquidity of $112M with unrestricted cash of $75M and revolver availability of $37M.

Post the quarter end, the company reached an agreement with term loan holders that provided covenant relief through March 2022 and a related $15M early pay-down that will save $1.6M in annual interest expense.

Q3 capital expenditures stood at $1.8M vs. $2.4M in year ago quarter.

Looking ahead, Mr. Berman added "We expect the balance of this year to show continued progress on profitability despite difficult revenue comparisons, and to end the year poised for growth in sales and profitability in 2021. We expect to close out the year on a strong note, and carry momentum into 2021."

In the past one month, the stock has traded 20% higher.

Dig in more: Earnings Call Transcript and Earnings Call Presentation

Previously: JAKKS Pacific EPS beats by $1.67, beats on revenue (Nov.2)