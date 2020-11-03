Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) reports October sales in the U.S. rose 1% to 57,395 units.

Retail sales up 10%, fleet sales down 45% and represented only 9% of total volume.

SUV retail sales grew 23%.

Nexo +118%, Palisade +73%, Kona retail sales +32%, Sonata +20% and Santa Fe retail sales +11%.

"October was the second straight month with double digit Hyundai retail sales growth as the automotive retail market continues to show resiliency," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Our SUV products drove the majority of the growth, but our all-new Sonata achieved a 20% retail gain, a sign that the right sedan can still drive consumer demand. And our all-new Elantra will be joining it on dealer lots later this month."

