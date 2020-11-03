Telsey Advisory Group pushes its price target on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) up to $145 from $125 as it looks for a strong report when the company drops numbers on Thursday.

Dana Telsey sees continued strong demand for Peloton's connected fitness products well into 2021 as the impact of COVID-19 lingers on. "We are of the view that the adoption of digital and at-home fitness over the past six months is creating long-term, rather than temporary, structural changes in consumer behavior that benefit Peloton's connected fitness model," she writes.

Telsey also expects market share gains for Peloton with the lower-priced Trend product next year. For FY21, Telsey models sales growth of 105% to $3.7B vs. $3.6B consensus and Peloton's guidance of $3.50B to $3.65B, driven by connected fitness subscriber growth of ~111% to 2.3M.

The $145 PT from Telsey is derived from applying an EV/sales multiple of ~8.0X to the new FY22 sales estimate of $5.0B. The 52-week high for Peloton is $139.75.

