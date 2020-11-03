Fade market moves on election ‘head fakes’ - BofA

The difference in how states will tally votes could lead to a blue or red “mirage”, with one candidate seemingly in the lead only to see the advantage change as more ballots are counted, Bank of America says.

Investors should brace for “head fakes” as some results are reported and “should fade market moves based on these trends, unless they are strong enough to lock in the final result,” economists led by Joseph Song write.

In battleground states, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Arizona and Iowa report in-person and processed mail-in votes first. Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Wisconsin and Nevada follow no specific order, BofA notes.

“Markets might respond quickly to the news flow, with sectors rallying or selling off based on whether the candidate in the lead is deemed favorable for those sectors or not,” Song writes.

“Moreover, in some cases the vote count could be disputed, adding further uncertainty. With so much uncertainty around the counting process, there are good reasons for investors to adopt a more patient approach.”

