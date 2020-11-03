Beating expectations by $0.02, adjusted EPS came in at $(1.34), excluding the impacts from the Bombardier acquisition and now-terminated Asco acquisition, restructuring costs and the voluntary retirement program offered during the first quarter of 2020.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) are up nearly 3% on the news as losses continue to slow from where they were in the summer.

Sales by segment: Fuselage Systems -58%; Propulsion Systems -67%; Wing Systems -57%.

Deliveries decreased to 159 shipsets during the second quarter of 2020 compared to 449 shipsets in the same period of 2019, including Boeing 737 MAX deliveries of 19 shipsets compared to 147 shipsets in the same period of the prior year.

Recorded forward losses of $194M, primarily on the 787 and A350 programs due to greater customer production rate reductions than previously assumed.

"We have made substantial progress on stabilizing our liquidity position and driving cost reduction actions to align with lower levels of production resulting from the MAX grounding and COVID-19 pandemic," said CEO Tom Gentile.

Ended Q3 with a cash balance of $1.4B; Taking into account the $900M capital raise less the payment of $275M for the Bombardier acquisition, our adjusted Q3 cash balance would have been $2B.

Spirit's backlog at the end of the quarter was approximately $40B, with work packages on all commercial platforms in the Boeing and Airbus backlog.

Q3 results