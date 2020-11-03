Needham maintains a Buy rating and raises its Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) price target from $170 to $200. Analyst Rajvindra Gill notes the strong Mobile growth (+30% Q/Q) from Apple's iPhone 12 builds and Samsung.

Gill notes that SWKS has a license to supply to Huawei, but the timing isn't known.

The analyst expects pandemic headwinds to have a 75-100 bps negative impact on gross margins, but margins should improve through FY21-22 on improving product mix and supply chain efficiencies.

KeyBanc's John Vinh (Overweight) raises his Skyworks PT from $160 to $170, noting that management thinks 5G device penetration will grow at 60% CAGR through 2023.

Vinh sees broad market strength driven by wireless connectivity demand and the pandemic-related stay at home trends.

Other PT raises: B. Riley (Buy) from $190 to $195, SMBC (Neutral) $130 to $140.

Skyworks shares are down 2.9% to $138.

