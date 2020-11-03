Avanos Medical (AVNS +7.5% ) Q3 results:

Revenue of $185.7M (+8.3% Y/Y) vs consensus of $165.9M, driven by the continued global demand in Respiratory Health from Closed Suction Systems and Oral Care products related to the pandemic and in Digestive Health driven especially by double-digit demand for CORPAK and NeoMed products, offset by the expected lower volume in both Acute Pain and Interventional Pain, due to fewer elective procedures.

Gross margin was down 300 bps to 52%; non-GAAP gross margin down 200 bps to 57% due to product mix, the elevated costs associated with the company's COVID-19 efforts, and the write down of obsolete inventory and raw materials.

Net income: $19M vs net loss of $12M a year ago; non-GAAP net income: $10M (-28.6%); income/share: $0.40 vs loss/share of ($0.24) a year ago; non-GAAP EPS: $0.21 (-30.0%).

Adjusted EBITDA of $24M, compared to $25M in the prior year.

2020 guidance: Due to the uncertainties associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, on May 4, the company withdrew its previously announced FY 2020 financial guidance. However, it will continue to monitor the situation and anticipates providing further updates in early 2021.

