Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH +4.2% ) has announced positive, proof-of-concept preclinical data for its therapeutic HT-005 for the treatment of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE), a chronic autoimmune skin disease.

The study conducted by Jackson Laboratory in partnership with Zylö Therapeutics, demonstrated a significant reduction in skin plaque severity after treatment with HT-005-loaded topical Z-pods (topical delivery matrix), compared to untreated control mice. The study was conducted over the period of 10 weeks and reduction of plaque severity in the overall composite score was observed within 3 weeks of treatment and maintained through the entire 10 week treatment cycle.

Skin severity scoring was based on a semi-quantitative measurement scale of erythema, thickness, scaling, and alopecia measured on the scapula, head, and overall composite score.