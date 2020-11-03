Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) stock jumps 7.0% after Q3 adjusted operating EPS growth was driven by stronger investment income from alternatives, with more than half valued on a lagged basis, meaning capital markets appreciation from Q2 were recognized in Q3.

"Following consecutive quarters of record organic growth above target returns, we are on pace to exceed $50B of total organic and inorganic volumes in 2020, marking our best year of growth ever," said CEO Jim Belardi.

In Q3, Athene generated gross organic deposits of $7.4B, a record for the second straight quarter and up 7% Q/Q and 31% Y/Y; the organic deposit activity reflected strength across the retail, flow insurance, and funding agreement channels.

Q3 adjusted operating EPS of $1.53 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.10 and rose from $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.

Book value per common share of $83.39 vs. $75.87 at June 30; on an adjusted basis, book value per share was $53.61 at Q3-end vs. $51.15 at Q2-end.

Q3 Retirement Services adjusted operating income available to common shareholders was $361M, up 41% Y/Y, primarily driven by higher net investment income from alternatives.

