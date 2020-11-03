Huron Consulting rallies 7% on Q3 estimates beat, updated guidance
Nov. 03, 2020 10:31 AM ETHuron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN)HURNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Huron Consulting (HURN +7.1%) reports Q3 revenue beats estimates by $4.6M but decreased 6.4% Y/Y to $205.3M.
- Segment revenue: Healthcare $87.4M (-12.6% Y/Y); Business Advisory $66M (+5.6% Y/Y) & Education $51.9M (-8.7% Y/Y).
- Operating margin: Total declined 317 bps to 23.8%; Healthcare declined 360 bps to 29.3%; Business Advisory declined 280 bps to 16.3% & Education declined 120 bps to 24.2%.
- Adj. EBITDA declined 160 bps to 11.5%.
- Average number of full-time billable consultants: Total 2,592 (+4.7% Y/Y); Healthcare 844 (+3% Y/Y); Business Advisory 976 (+6.1% Y/Y) & Education 772 (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Number of full-time billable consultants: Total 2,629 (+2.4% Y/Y); Healthcare 838 (-5.4% Y/Y); Business Advisory 1,001 (+4.9% Y/Y) & Education 790 (+8.7% Y/Y).
- Full-time billable consultant utilization rate: Total 70.4%; Healthcare 71.4%; Business Advisory 72.6% & Education 66.5%.
- Huron repaid $80M of outstanding borrowings on the company's revolving credit facility during Q3, reflecting strong cash flows during the quarter.
- Restructuring plan: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the company reduces its workforce and leased office space which is expected to result in annualized savings of ~$23-$27M and the reduction in workforce will impact ~145 employees across all segments.
- 2020 Guidance: Updates its previous guidance and now expects revenue in a range of $835-$855M.
