Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +1.5% ) is on the rise after winning two sell-side upgrades and as crude oil prices climb.

Cowen upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $31 price target, edged up from $30, where analyst Jason Gabelman says Shell's recent earnings update "introduced lower capex guidance from refocusing its Upstream portfolio, setting a trajectory to materially improve free cash flow with potential acceleration of shareholder returns by early 2022. RDS has peer-leading leverage to international gas that will serve as an offset during a period of commodity volatility."

Morgan Stanley raises Shell to Overweight from Equal Weight, saying Shell's new financial framework and dividend policy send a strong signal about management's confidence in the company's cash generating ability.

Stanley also upgrades BP to Equal Weight from Underweight, saying concerns about the company's uncertain earnings and cash flow outlook is priced in, but cuts Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) to Equal Weight from Overweight, saying its energy transition strategy, exposure to European gas prices and lack of exposure to refining are priced in.

RDS.A's average Wall Street analyst rating, as well as its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating, is Bullish: