Remark Holdings secures temperature monitoring contract for Morton's 7 facilities

About: Remark Holdings, Inc. (MARK)

Tulsa's Morton Comprehensive Health Services has chosen Remark Holdings' (NASDAQ:MARK) AI biosafety platform to provide temperature monitoring solutions to its patients and staff across its all 7 locations.

The order includes both Remark AI's Thermal Kit and rPads.

"The Remark AI biosafety platform continues to be chosen by medical centers, hospitals, and clinics around the country as a first line of safety for both patients and employees," says chairman and CEO Kai-Shing Tao.

