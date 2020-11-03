Amid broad gains in the overall market, the auto sector is having another big day. A strong report from Ferrari (RACE +6.9% ) and the potential of some election-related buying with EV names are in the mix.

Also of note, there was some very positive news yesterday from China on the expected growth of new energy vehicles in the nation. Investors may also be factoring in stimulus entering back into the political discussion once the election is in the rear mirror.

Gainers include Lordstown Motors (RIDE +12.7% ), Workhorse Group (WKHS +7.2% ), Fisker (FSR +2.6% ), Tesla (TSLA +5.5% ), Tenneco (TEN +17.2% ), Cooper-Standard (CPS +7.7% ), Li Auto (LI +2.0% ), Hyliion Holdings (HYLN +6.0% ), Adient (ADNT +6.2% ), Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA +2.9% ), Veoneer (VNE +5.6% ) and Aptiv (APTV +3.7% ).