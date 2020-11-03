CorEnergy Infrastructure trades high on narrowed net loss and FFO

  • For Q3, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR +7.2%) reported total revenue of $4.63M vs. $21.08M in year ago quarter.
  • Net loss per share narrowed to $0.46 from $1.65 in year ago quarter; FFO/share stood at -$0.31 vs. -$1.22 in year ago quarter while adjusted FFO stood at -$0.21.
  • Cash and equivalents stood at $104.22M as of Sep.30, 2020 vs. $120.86M as of Dec.31, 2020.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05/share; for its 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, a cash dividend of $0.46/depositary share was declared payable on Nov.30 to stockholders as of record on Nov.16, 2020.
  • "We expect the most recent of our MoGas expansion projects to come online by the beginning of December, driving incremental revenue generating capabilities under a new 10-year contract with Spire, in addition to a recent 10-year expansion agreement signed with Ameren," chairman & CEO Dave Schulte commented.
  • Omega pipeline is providing increased support as the Department of Defense constructs additional natural gas using facilities at Fort Leonard Wood, a 30K person Army post.
  • CorEnergy is working towards the resolution of the rents due at its GIGS asset, which the tenant is using on a daily basis.
  • The company seeks forecasts a stable dividend in 2021.
