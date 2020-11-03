Production fell in September at BHP's (BHP +2.7% ) Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, while output rose at top miner Codelco amid the ongoing pandemic in Chile, according to government figures.

Escondida's production dropped 6% Y/Y during the month to 94.1K tons, but the mine's output nevertheless increased 2.4% between January and September despite restrictions put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Codelco boosted production by 9.6% Y/Y to 159.2K tons and lifted output 2.9% between January and September despite the restrictions.

The Collahuasi a partnership between Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) and Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) reports a 9.4% production increase to 53.4K tons in September, with a 23.2% Y/Y total increase.

