Toyota Motor (TM +2.3% ) reports October total volume up 8.8% to 205,349 units, with sales up 7.8 % to 178,658 units at the Toyota division and +15% to 6,720 units at Lexus.

Light truck deliveries rose 13.6%, helping to offset a 0.4% dip in car volume of 64,673 units.

Combined deliveries of two pickups Tacoma and Tundra jumped 21.5% to 33,773 units.

RAV4 sales increased 8.6% to 40,717 units.

