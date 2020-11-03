Reflection Asset Management launches the DEMZ Poltical Contributions ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ), an exchange-traded fund that focuses on companies that contribute to the Democratic Party.

The DEMZ Political Contributions ETF, administered by SEI Investments Distribution, is designed to track the DEMZ Political Contributions Index.

The ETF and Index represent those S&P 500 companies and their management that give at least 75% of their political contributions to Democratic candidates and political action committees.

"DEMZ provides US Large Cap equity exposure, while maintaining the integrity of owning only those companies that share the investor’s commitment to democratic causes and candidates," said Reflection Asset Management CEO Jason Britton.

Management fee is 0.45%.

RAM uses third-party data around political contributions compiled by Goods Unite Us, a non-partisan technology data platform. Goods Unite Us’s proprietary research screens brands, companies, and political candidates — tracking political contributions to the Democratic Party.

