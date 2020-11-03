Technology catches up as broader market rallies; S&P +2%

Technology stocks, which lagged the broader market yesterday and in early trading today, have caught a bid, leading to a solid rally on Election Day.

The S&P (SP500) is up 2.1% , the Nasdaq (COMP) is up 1.9% and the Dow (DJI) is rising 2.2% , adding about 600 points.

The S&P hasn't closed up more than 2% since Sept. 9 when it ended up 2.01%. For a higher close than that you'd have to go back to May.

The Fab 5 megacaps are all up more than 1.5%, with Facebook +2.8% leading the way.

Information Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) is now the third-best performing stocks. Arista Networks +17% is the leader following earnings. Chip equipment stocks are also doing well.

Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) continue to lead as the yield curve keeps steepening. The 10-year Treasury yield is up to 0.89%, about 4 basis points.

All 11 S&P sectors are in the green.