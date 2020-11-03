MKM Partners reduces its price target on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM +3.4% ) to $37 after the firm's disappointing comparable sales tally (+4.2% vs. +7.0% consensus).

The firm sees valuation as near takeout levels.

Analyst Bill Kirk: "Sprouts, at ~7.3x EV/NTM EBITDA, is approaching the most active strategic AND financial acquirer multiple (~7X EV/EBITDA). Precedent transactions (many of which were worse performers than Sprouts) include: Apollo for The Fresh Market (2016 ~6.9x EV/EBITDA); Onyx for Save-A-Lot (2016 ~7x EV/EBITDA); Amazon for Whole Foods (2017 ~11x EV/EBITDA); Kroger for Roundy's (2015 ~7x EV/EBITDA); and Apollo for Smart & Final (2019 ~6.5x EV/EBITDA)."

Kirk thinks Sprouts would be most attractive for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), which could combine it with The Fresh Market.

