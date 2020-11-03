Diamondback Energy (FANG +3.2% ) CEO Travis Stice says the company sees no need to purchase a competitor following the recent wave of mergers in the Permian Basin.

"We do not need to increase our scale to further lower costs," Stice said on the company's earnings conference call, noting Diamondback's costs already were competitive with well costs ~30% lower than in 2019.

The company will defend its dividend, including additional reductions in capital spending if needed, in case of an extended oil price drop, Stice said.

Recent Permian-focused deals include Pioneer Natural Resources' purchase of Parsley Energy, ConocoPhillips acquisition of Concho Resources, Chevron's takeover of Noble Energy, and Devon Energy's buyout of WPX Energy.

Diamondback reported a Q3 net loss of $1.11B, or $7.05/share, but adjusted EPS of $0.62 beat Wall Street expectations.