Thomson Reuters +4.5% amid swing to profit, key segment revenue growth
Nov. 03, 2020 11:10 AM ETThomson Reuters Corporation (TRI)TRIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is up 4.5% after edging past Street consensus with its Q3 earnings, and raising parts of its full-year outlook.
- Revenues rose just over 2% to $1.44B. Revenues in its "big three" segments - Legal Professionals, Corporates, and Tax & Accounting Professionals - rose 4% (5% organic growth).
- And operating profit increased with the higher revenues and lower costs: up 21% to $318M. Adjusted EBITDA rose 42%, to $491M.
- Cash flow from operations more than doubled to $581M from a prior-year $264M, and free cash flow jumped 330% to $541M.
- Revenue by segment: Legal Professionals, $636M (up 5%); Corporates, $333M (up 5%); Tax 7 Accounting Professionals, $165M (flat); Reuters News, $154M (flat); Global Print, $154M (down 8%).
- The company increased its full-year outlook for adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, and capex as a percentage of revenue. It now sees total revenue growth for 2020 of 1-2% (organic revenue growth of 0-1%), EBITDA margin up to 32% from a previous 31-32%, free cash flow of $1.1B (up from $1B-$1.1B), and capex at 8-8.5% of revenue (vs. a previous 7.5%-8%).
- Earnings call presentation
- Press release