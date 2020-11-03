South Africa's mining minister accuses Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW +3.2% ) of breaching regulations on black ownership targets at its gold operations and that the miner "stole" its Black Economic Empowerment compliance rating.

Gold Fields Ltd. spun off some of its gold assets into Sibanye Gold in 2013, and Mining and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says Sibanye inappropriately used the compliance credits given to Gold Fields when Mvelaphanda Resources, a black investor-owned firm, acquired a stake in its subsidiary.

The mines ministry in August withdrew an appeal following a court ruling that held that mining companies did not have to maintain at least 26% black ownership, a level set in the previous mining charter, in perpetuity.

Sibanye-Stillwater last week reported record Q3 core earnings, helped by higher metals prices, and adjusted EBITDA nearly tripled to a record $922M compared with a year earlier.