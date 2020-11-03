"We achieved another quarter (FQ1) of record performance with revenue increasing 52% both sequentially and Y/Y to $30.8M, primarily driven by significant growth in our PSA division for trading cards, autographs and sports memorabilia," Collectors Universe (CLCT +17.2% ) president & CEO Joseph J. Orlando commented.

Revenues were driven by record momentum in cards/autographs (+130% Y/Y to $18.6M); overall coin revenues increased 4% to $11.5M (5% in U.S. and 20% in China).

Gross profit margin increased to 63% from 60% from year ago quarter led by improved average service fees in the card/autographs business.

Net income increased to $6M, or $0.65/diluted share vs. $3.6M, or $0.40/diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

Operating income increased 68% to a record $7.8M, or 25% of revenue, versus $4.6M, despite higher operating expenses (+$4M).

Cash on hand as of Sep.30, 2020 of $36.7M vs. $28.6M as of June 30, 2020 and $21.3M as of Sep.30, 2019.

In FY20, the company reported 5M collectibles certified.

The company announced its quarterly dividend of $0.175/share, which will be paid on Nov. 27, 2020 to stockholders of record on Nov. 13, 2020.

"If you're looking for a small-cap company with the potential to grow in the future, then Collectors Universe deserves a serious look. My price target is around $100 by 2021 as the business continues to grow," wrote Investor Trip on Seeking Alpha; SA Authors Rating is Bullish.

