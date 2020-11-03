Baker Hughes (BKR -0.1% ) agrees to acquire Compact Carbon Capture for an undisclosed sum, in an effort to advance carbon capture technology solutions and expand its footprint beyond oilfield services.

3C's technology can address CO2 capture from different emission sources and can contribute significantly to the decarbonization of customers’ operations, Baker Hughes says.

"We are positioning our portfolio for new energy frontiers, and we believe there will be strong growth potential of carbon capture for both industrial applications and oil and gas projects," says Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli.

"Weak margins could continue to stymie" Baker Hughes, Shock Exchange writes in an analysis of the company posted recently on Seeking Alpha, noting its EBITDA margin of 9% is "paltry" compared to rivals Halliburton and Schlumberger.