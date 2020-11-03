IPG Photonics gains after Northland upgrade joined Raymond James downgrade
Nov. 03, 2020
- IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) gets mixed analyst messages after a downgrade at Raymond James and upgrade at Northcoast Research.
- Raymond James lowers the company from Outperform to Market Perform, seeing the alpha as largely captured at the current share price. The firm thinks a price over $210 would risk multiple compression and would require significant revenue growth that isn't likely.
- Northcoast upgraded IPG from Neutral to Buy.
- IPGP shares are are up 4.8% to $199.70.
