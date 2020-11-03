IPG Photonics gains after Northland upgrade joined Raymond James downgrade

Nov. 03, 2020
  • IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) gets mixed analyst messages after a downgrade at Raymond James and upgrade at Northcoast Research.
  • Raymond James lowers the company from Outperform to Market Perform, seeing the alpha as largely captured at the current share price. The firm thinks a price over $210 would risk multiple compression and would require significant revenue growth that isn't likely.
  • Northcoast upgraded IPG from Neutral to Buy.
  • IPGP shares are are up 4.8% to $199.70.
  • Previously: IPG Photonics share slumps despite Q3 earnings beat (Oct. 30 2020)
