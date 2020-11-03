Clorox to stay aggressive with advertising
- Clorox (CLX +0.0%) CEO Linda Rendle was forthcoming on the company's strategy during her appearance on Mad Money last night.
- Rendle said Clorox advertising spending will rise again in Q4 after soaring 30% in Q3, rising 28% in Q2 and increasing 14% in Q1.
- "We want to take an opportunity to play offense and so with that we are investing," she stated.
- "We’re going to continue to increase that investment through the remainder of the year because we want to serve more people around the world and we have a unique opportunity to do that as people’s behaviors are changing."
- The company sees long-term benefits from growing its brand penetration with consumers during the pandemic.
