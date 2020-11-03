Clorox to stay aggressive with advertising

Nov. 03, 2020 11:41 AM ETThe Clorox Company (CLX)CLXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Clorox (CLX +0.0%) CEO Linda Rendle was forthcoming on the company's strategy during her appearance on Mad Money last night.
  • Rendle said Clorox advertising spending will rise again in Q4 after soaring 30% in Q3, rising 28% in Q2 and increasing 14% in Q1.
  • "We want to take an opportunity to play offense and so with that we are investing," she stated.
  • "We’re going to continue to increase that investment through the remainder of the year because we want to serve more people around the world and we have a unique opportunity to do that as people’s behaviors are changing."
  • The company sees long-term benefits from growing its brand penetration with consumers during the pandemic.
  • Read the Clorox earnings call transcript for more details on the Q4 and 2021 strategy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.