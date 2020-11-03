Uber, Lyft shares rally after MKM survey suggests Prop. 22 victory
Nov. 03, 2020 11:42 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)UBER, LYFTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Uber (NYSE:UBER) shares are up 3% and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) up 7% after a MKM Partners survey suggests a victory for the companies in an important California ballot measure.
- MKM analyst Rohit Kulkarni says a survey of 1,000 likely California voters found that 57% supported Proposition 22, while 22% were opposed and 21% were undecided.
- The analyst notes that Lyft has a higher market exposure to California (about 15% of pre-pandemic bookings) and thus has more to gain or lose.
- Prop. 22 would overturn a prior state law that required companies to classify gig workers as employees, which comes with more pay and benefits requirements.
- Uber and Lyft have donated money to promote Prop. 22 and have threatened to leave California if the state law remains in place.