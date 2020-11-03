Expeditors slumps despite Q3 beat

Nov. 03, 2020 11:42 AM ETEXPDBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Expeditors (EXPD -2.6%) Q3 revenue increased 19% to $2.5B.
  • Revenue breakup: Airfreight services $1.09B, Ocean freight and ocean services $612M, Customs brokerage and other services $758M.
  • Airfreight tonnage volume and ocean container volume both decreased 5%.
  • Net earnings increased 19% to $191M; Diluted EPS increased 22% to $1.12.
  • Operating Income increased 22% to $252M.
  • “Volumes started to recover across most of our products during the quarter, even as the global effects of COVID-19 continued to impact our business worldwide,” said Jeffrey S. Musser, President and CEO.
